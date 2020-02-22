Economy of country moving on right track: Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Zain Hussian Qureshi

Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Zain Hussian Qureshi said country's economy was moving on right track since it derailed by dint of negligence coupled with corrupt practices committed by past rulers that led poor to become poorer with rich as more rich

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Zain Hussian Qureshi said country's economy was moving on right track since it derailed by dint of negligence coupled with corrupt practices committed by past rulers that led poor to become poorer with rich as more rich.

While addressing a public gathering at his constituency NA-157, he declared PM's Ehsas Program a 'milestone step' to ease commoners, particularly life of downtrodden segments of society.

He said shelter houses were being constructed to provide roof and food to laborer and poor. He vowed that Pakistan would be made an ideological and welfare state in near future.

He said NA-157 was neglected in past. People of this constituency were aware of the fact that whenever his father Shah Mahmood Qureshi was honored and trusted by masses in election, the later sprinkled all out resources and funds for wellbeing of them.

He said it's time to fulfill promises he had made with people of this constituency.

He vowed to make the constituency 'classic' by providing basic necessities of life like gas, electricity, sewerage and health at doorstep of its natives.

Earlier, Zain Qureshi inaugurated different development projects of power, tough tiles and roads at UC Kari Tamak.

Later, he reviewed progress of similar projects being carried out at UC Budhla Sunnat after moving there. He directed contractors to expedite pace of projects to complete them within its timeline.