Economy on path to recovery with structural reforms: Kayani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Minister of State for Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani on Wednesday said that Pakistan’s economy is on the path to recovery due to structural reforms and international recognition.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that the past 18 months have seen notable progress, with global institutions like the IMF acknowledging Pakistan’s reform efforts.

He said that strong foreign participation in events such as the HEMS and Mineral Expos as indicators of rising international confidence.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s personal efforts were commendable in addressing critical economic matters.

Responding to a question about restrictions on meetings with founder PTI in jail, Kayani clarified that all meetings were being conducted as per jail manual regulations, adding, “Even today, people met him.”

He said that internal rifts within PTI over who gets to meet Imran Khan are being sensationalized for media point-scoring, asserting that the issue is being given unnecessary hype.