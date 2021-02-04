UrduPoint.com
Economy On Right Direction Under PM's Leadership: Haleem Adil Shaikh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 03:48 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh on Thursday said that the economy of the country was moving on the right direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a message on his twitter account, he said that the inflation was under control now.

Haleem said that the economy was on the track of stability but Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was in search of NRO and trying to spread anarchy in the country.

He said that the PDM was not happy with the development of the country.

More Stories From Pakistan

