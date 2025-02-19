Economy on right track, energy sector a priority: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik, on Wednesday, said that both internal and external economic indicators suggest the country’s economy was moving in the right direction.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government’s core strategy for the energy sector was access to affordable and sustainable energy.

He said that reducing energy prices for underprivileged segments was a key priority and that efforts were underway to achieve this goal.

Additionally, the government was focused on minimizing the environmental impact of energy consumption and increasing local energy production.

Answering a question, he dismissed the shifting stance on negotiations with PTI as political maneuvering.

He questioned the PTI’s inconsistent and non-serious approach towards political dialogue, stating that the government had no interest in engaging in futile negotiations.