UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Economy On Right Track, Relief To Masses Soon: Parliamentary Secretary

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 11:10 PM

Economy on right track, relief to masses soon: Parliamentary Secretary

PTI government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has put the economy on right track of stability and people would start receiving relief soon

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :PTI government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has put the economy on right track of stability and people would start receiving relief soon.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib said this while talking to media persons after inaugurating a dispensary at Ittehad Park near Novelty bridge here Friday.

He said that Prime Minister had started accountability process against corrupt elements who looted national wealth with great impunity.

He said that Maulana Fazalur Rehman had achieved nothing but shame and defamation.

The Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways said that Asif Ali Zardar was head of a company which was registered in USA and now he (Zardari) wanted to flee away, but the PTI government would foil his nefarious designs.

Mian Farrukh Habib said: "National economy was dragged out from destabilization and now it is on the right track", adding that the stock market has now been improved.

He said that due to the efforts of the PTI government, the tax collection witnessed improvement while interest rate would also be down in days ahead, adding that people would feel substantial decrease in prices as rates of all edible commodities were being brought under the control by taking strict action against the illegal hoarders and profiteers.

Related Topics

USA Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Company Market Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Governor Sindh takes notice of police firing on ci ..

4 minutes ago

DMC South launches campaign to vaccinate stray dog ..

4 minutes ago

Govt adopts aggressive policy to eradicate polio: ..

4 minutes ago

Global stock markets rebound as trade optimism ret ..

4 minutes ago

Two jailed in France for murder, torture of three ..

35 minutes ago

RIUJ condemns arbitrary job termination of four BB ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.