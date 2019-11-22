Economy on right track, relief to masses soon: Parliamentary Secretary

PTI government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has put the economy on right track of stability and people would start receiving relief soon

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) : PTI government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has put the economy on right track of stability and people would start receiving relief soon.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib said this while talking to media persons after inaugurating a dispensary at Ittehad Park near Novelty bridge here Friday.

He said that Prime Minister had started accountability process against corrupt elements who looted national wealth with great impunity.

He said that Maulana Fazalur Rehman had achieved nothing but shame and defamation.

The Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways said that Asif Ali Zardar was head of a company which was registered in USA and now he (Zardari) wanted to flee away, but the PTI government would foil his nefarious designs.

Mian Farrukh Habib said: "National economy was dragged out from destabilization and now it is on the right track", adding that the stock market has now been improved.

He said that due to the efforts of the PTI government, the tax collection witnessed improvement while interest rate would also be down in days ahead, adding that people would feel substantial decrease in prices as rates of all edible commodities were being brought under the control by taking strict action against the illegal hoarders and profiteers.