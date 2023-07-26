Open Menu

Economy On Track Of Progress As Default Risk Ebbs Away: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2023 | 07:55 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday said that the country's economy was on the course of progress as the risk of default had been averted, consequent to the efforts by the coalition parties

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday said that the country's economy was on the course of progress as the risk of default had been averted, consequent to the efforts by the coalition parties.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan Business Council here, said all the coalition parties cooperated in every decision of the government.

He said the government was keen to revive national economy through investment facilitation and business-friendly policies.

The prime minister said restoring the confidence of investors and the business community was the greatest achievement.

He said the government would miss no opportunity for economic recovery, restoration of confidence of international partners, investors and the business community.

He told the meeting that a Special Investment Facilitation Council had been established for foreign direct investment in Pakistan.

He acknowledged that the business community did not only provide employment opportunities in the country but also becomes a source of foreign exchange by enhancing exports.

Headed by Chairman Muhammad Aurangzeb, the PBC delegation appreciated the federal government's efforts for economic revival during the last year.

They also lauded the government for successfully signing the agreement with the International Monetary Fund and appreciated the incorporation of the business community's proposals in its policies.

The prime minister welcomed the PBC's proposals and appreciated the business community's role in the country's socio-economic development.

Federal ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb, Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Minister of State Dr Musaddik Malik, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, State Bank of Pakistan governor, parliamentarians and senior officers attended the meeting.

