Economy on track of sustainable growth: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Monday said serious efforts and prudent policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan bore fruit as all the major economic indicators were on upward trajectory, resulting into sustainable growth of national economy.

In a tweet, he said all the economic indicators including exports, agriculture, revenue, large scale manufacturing and remittances had posted substantial growth in the recent past.

He said during July-September 2021, the profits of companies at Karachi Stock Exchange 100 Index were 21 per cent higher than the last year and 66 per cent than 2019.

Farrukh said the sectors which posted growth included engineering which recorded increase of 351 per cent, textile 163 per cent, automobiles 131 per cent, cement 113 per cent, paper & board 87 per cent, oil & gas 74 per cent and energy& petroleum were surged by 29 percent.