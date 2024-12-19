Economy Parliamentary Forum Highlights Key Energy Sector Challenges
Published December 19, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Energy and Economy Parliamentary Forum on Thursday said that a comprehensive and all encompassing energy reforms were the need of the hour and agreed to convene a parliamentary consultation to review the ongoing negotiations on the IPPs.
The meeting was convened its third meeting in the Parliament House, chaired by Dr Nafisa Shah, and co-convened by Arbab Sher Ali and Shezra Mansab Ali and attended by Senator Sadia Abbasi and MNAs Mubeen Jutt, Barrister Danial Chaudhry, and Dr Amjad Ali.
The meeting recommended that the negotiations took place in a fair manner with focus on both national and international law and allowing level playing field to all sides.
The forum also discussed the privatization of DISCOs and proposed to consider privatization of Discos in public and private partnership mode especially of loss making Discos as a first step.
The forum remains committed in proposing actionable solutions for a more robust energy sector, the meeting resolved.
