Economy performs better in 2021, state institutions become stronger: Ali Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Sunday said that Pakistan's economy performed better than expected in 2021 despite the current global challenges brought about by the ongoing pandemic.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)-led government under the honest leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan was taking serious measures to bring a positive change in the system and make the national institutions strong as compared to previous regimes, he said while speaking to a Private news channel.

He said that it is a beauty of democracy which made institutions more strong and stable and that was why they attained the goal of progress and prosperity.

He said government's proactive economic policies in dealing with the ongoing virus related crisis, and the launch of supportive economic packages had a positive role in limiting the negative effects of the pandemic on various vital sectors and on economic activity in particular.

He said the overall economic growth had appeared along with stabilization due to current government's policies on certain targeted sectors such as construction, agriculture, industry and exports.

Awan said the economic growth was extremely slow when the PTI came in power, adding, PTI get over 2 billion high export growth as compared to PML-N's past government.

The current government took several practical initiatives to facilitate agriculture and constructions sectors to accelerate economic recovery, he added.

Pakistan is among the most vulnerable countries in the world in the face of climate change and economic challenges, despite the testing times, Pakistan's economy is heading towards the right direction.

The economic indicators are showing a positive trajectory, he said, adding, GDP is increasing and weaker segments are strengthening.

Pakistan has presented itself as a role model in front of the world as far as dealing with the COVID-19 is concerned, he mentioned.

Replying a query about Covid, he said over 70 lacs population was vaccinated against Covid and government had decided to open registrations for another age group of above 18 aged as the vaccine supply in Pakistan continues to improve and the country's vaccination capacity gets enhanced day by day.