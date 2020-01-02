UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Economy Put On Right Track: Farrukh Habib

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 07:04 PM

Economy put on right track: Farrukh Habib

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian and Member National Assembly Farrukh Habib has said that the country's economy on the right track due to revolutionary measures taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian and Member National Assembly Farrukh Habib has said that the country's economy on the right track due to revolutionary measures taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers at his office here on Thursday, he said that a new era of progress and prosperity would start in the region and business activities would increase with the inauguration of Allama Iqbal Industrial Estate.

He said that China, Korea and other countries have shown keen interest in making investment of billions of Dollars in the industrial estate.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Business China Progress Billion

Recent Stories

Extension in tenure of Army Chief: PPP urges govt ..

30 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority releases 29,900 cusec ..

1 minute ago

Coalition provincial govt united under leadership ..

1 minute ago

Left over 5,921 kids to be administered anti-polio ..

1 minute ago

China to promote occupational skill ranking system ..

1 minute ago

PML-N decides to back legislation on extension of ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.