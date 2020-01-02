Economy put on right track: Farrukh Habib

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian and Member National Assembly Farrukh Habib has said that the country's economy on the right track due to revolutionary measures taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) : Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian and Member National Assembly Farrukh Habib has said that the country's economy on the right track due to revolutionary measures taken by Prime Minister

Talking to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers at his office here on Thursday, he said that a new era of progress and prosperity would start in the region and business activities would increase with the inauguration of Allama Iqbal Industrial Estate.

He said that China, Korea and other countries have shown keen interest in making investment of billions of Dollars in the industrial estate.