Economy put on right track:Chairman NA Standing Committee

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Faiz Ullah Kamoka, Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue & Economic Affairs said on Thursday that PTI government put the economy on the right track by taking positive steps.

He was inaugurating a modern hand-washing unit installed at Social Security Hospital,Madina town.

He said that the government inherited a shattered economy and was taking stringent measures to correct the economic anomalies in addition to regulating the economic indicators,adding that he said that after hectic efforts of last two and a half years, the government was able to stabilize the economic situation of the country.

He said that with increase in tax collection, government will be able to launch maximum public welfare projects which would not only facilitate masses but also but also generate economic activity in the country.

He urged the philanthropists to come forward and contribute their role in implementing public welfare projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar said that the hand-washing facility was launched in collaboration with UNICEF. He said that 60 hand washing points would be set up in the city at big hospitals, educational institutions, railways station, public parks, public transport stands and other public points. He thanked UNICEF for extending cooperation for initiating public hand-washing facility project to stop the spread of pandemic.

Earlier, Faiz Ullah Kamoka inaugurated the hand washing unit outside the OPD of hospital. Medical Superintendent Dr Ejaz Mumtaz and other officers were also present on the occasion.