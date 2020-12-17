UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Economy Put On Right Track:Chairman NA Standing Committee

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 02:02 PM

Economy put on right track:Chairman NA Standing Committee

Faiz Ullah Kamoka, Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue & Economic Affairs said on Thursday that PTI government put the economy on the right track by taking positive steps

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Faiz Ullah Kamoka, Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue & Economic Affairs said on Thursday that PTI government put the economy on the right track by taking positive steps.

He was inaugurating a modern hand-washing unit installed at Social Security Hospital,Madina town.

He said that the government inherited a shattered economy and was taking stringent measures to correct the economic anomalies in addition to regulating the economic indicators,adding that he said that after hectic efforts of last two and a half years, the government was able to stabilize the economic situation of the country.

He said that with increase in tax collection, government will be able to launch maximum public welfare projects which would not only facilitate masses but also but also generate economic activity in the country.

He urged the philanthropists to come forward and contribute their role in implementing public welfare projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar said that the hand-washing facility was launched in collaboration with UNICEF. He said that 60 hand washing points would be set up in the city at big hospitals, educational institutions, railways station, public parks, public transport stands and other public points. He thanked UNICEF for extending cooperation for initiating public hand-washing facility project to stop the spread of pandemic.

Earlier, Faiz Ullah Kamoka inaugurated the hand washing unit outside the OPD of hospital. Medical Superintendent Dr Ejaz Mumtaz and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Government

Recent Stories

All check-posts will be abolished from Islamabad, ..

20 seconds ago

Effective strategy being pursued to gauge minerals ..

3 minutes ago

Int'l Migrants day to be marked tomorrow

3 minutes ago

PM reiterates Pakistan’s support for Afghan peac ..

28 minutes ago

Motorbike, three wheeler sales up by 18.07 % in 5 ..

3 minutes ago

Covid-19 Vaccination to Open for New At-Risk Group ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.