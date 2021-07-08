UrduPoint.com
Economy Put On Sustainable, Quality Growth Path: Khusro

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 12:50 PM

Economy put on sustainable, quality growth path: Khusro

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Khusro Bakhtiar said Thursday that the incumbent government had laid solid foundation of economy to promote long-term sustainable economic growth.

Addressing the launching ceremony of environment-friendly Electric motor-bike here, the federal minister said that the country had to go to International Monetary Fund (IMF) only because foundation of the economy was not laid on solid grounds by the governments in past.

He said, ever since the incumbent government assumed the power, it had its main focus on putting the economy on solid basis. "The country was now on path of sustainable and quality growth," he added.

He said that the government had to face challenges, however it was successful in consolidating the economy and putting it on the path of growth.

He said that currently the reserves were growing, current account deficit was manageable whereas the growth rate was recorded at 4 percent and would reach to 5 percent during the ongoing fiscal year.

He said the government had announced auto policy to boost the automobile production in the country besides announcing incentives for manufacturing Electric Vehicles (EVs) for the production of environment-friendly vehicles.

He said that since 'Clean and Green Pakistan' was a priority of the government, so it would scale up production of electric vehicles. He said that launching of electric motorbikes would introduce a new sector in the economy that would ultimately help pace up its growth rate.

