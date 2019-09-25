UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Economy Puts On Right Track: Parliamentary Secretary

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 04:40 PM

Economy puts on right track: parliamentary secretary

Record 33% decrease in trade deficit, modest increase in export and foreign remittances is indicative of the fact that economy has been put on a right track

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) : Record 33% decrease in trade deficit, modest increase in export and foreign remittances is indicative of the fact that economy has been put on a right track.

This was stated by Parliamentary Secretary for Textile Aliya Hamza Malik while addressing a ceremony of the All Pakistan Bed-sheets and Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) here.

The government was fully aware of importance of the textile sector which had 60% share in national economy and was providing 40% jobs to workforce, she said.

She added that the next textile policy was being drafted and in this connection all stakeholders would be consulted.

She also assured of giving due representation to Faisalabad in textile taskforce and other related committees.

Former president Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Mian Muhammad Idrees, Chairman National Group Mian Javaid Iqbal, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain, former President FCCI Muhammad Saeed Sheikh, Head of R&D Department Ministry of Textile Qamar Usman and former chairman APBUMA Umran Mehmood were also present.

Later, Arif Ehsan Malik presented APBUMA shield to Aliya Hamza Malik.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Chambers Of Commerce Chamber Commerce Textile All Government Industry Share Jobs

Recent Stories

Mashreq becomes first bank in UAE to launch digita ..

1 minute ago

UAE provides medicines to hospital in Abyan, Yemen

1 minute ago

Petroleum Division refutes news about gas crisis i ..

1 second ago

Educationists call for effective measures to achie ..

3 seconds ago

Senate panel for speedily finalizing requirements ..

9 seconds ago

Two children killed, three injured in incidents

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.