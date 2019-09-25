Economy puts on right track: parliamentary secretary

Record 33% decrease in trade deficit, modest increase in export and foreign remittances is indicative of the fact that economy has been put on a right track

This was stated by Parliamentary Secretary for Textile Aliya Hamza Malik while addressing a ceremony of the All Pakistan Bed-sheets and Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) here.

The government was fully aware of importance of the textile sector which had 60% share in national economy and was providing 40% jobs to workforce, she said.

She added that the next textile policy was being drafted and in this connection all stakeholders would be consulted.

She also assured of giving due representation to Faisalabad in textile taskforce and other related committees.

Former president Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Mian Muhammad Idrees, Chairman National Group Mian Javaid Iqbal, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain, former President FCCI Muhammad Saeed Sheikh, Head of R&D Department Ministry of Textile Qamar Usman and former chairman APBUMA Umran Mehmood were also present.

Later, Arif Ehsan Malik presented APBUMA shield to Aliya Hamza Malik.