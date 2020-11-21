KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Friday said the revival of economy was the top priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan and he was holding regular weekly meetings with representatives of various sectors.

He was talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Timber Traders Association here at the Governor House led by its chairman Sharjeel Goplani. The delegation included Mushtaq Wali Muhammad, Sabir Bangash and Qutb Jodiawala.

The delegation members thanked the governor for his efforts for declaring 4,407 Pakistan Customs tariff as raw material and said in present fiscal year's budget serial 4,401 to 4,406 were included in raw material category but 4,407 was overlooked.

SRO 1,240 has been issued today for inclusion of 4,407 PTC in raw material category, the delegation members appreciated.

Governor as a representative of Federal government was always willing to act as a mediator between the centre and business community.

"I strongly believe that business community is the most essential component for the growth of country's economy," he added.

He said wood was a vital ingredient in the construction of a house and the government was determined to resolve problems confronted by this sector as well.

He said after the lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the construction industry was the first sector for which a package was announced by the prime minister.