UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Economy Revival PM's Top Priority: Imran Ismail

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 01:10 AM

Economy revival PM's top priority: Imran Ismail

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Friday said the revival of economy was the top priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan and he was holding regular weekly meetings with representatives of various sectors.

He was talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Timber Traders Association here at the Governor House led by its chairman Sharjeel Goplani. The delegation included Mushtaq Wali Muhammad, Sabir Bangash and Qutb Jodiawala.

The delegation members thanked the governor for his efforts for declaring 4,407 Pakistan Customs tariff as raw material and said in present fiscal year's budget serial 4,401 to 4,406 were included in raw material category but 4,407 was overlooked.

SRO 1,240 has been issued today for inclusion of 4,407 PTC in raw material category, the delegation members appreciated.

Governor as a representative of Federal government was always willing to act as a mediator between the centre and business community.

"I strongly believe that business community is the most essential component for the growth of country's economy," he added.

He said wood was a vital ingredient in the construction of a house and the government was determined to resolve problems confronted by this sector as well.

He said after the lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the construction industry was the first sector for which a package was announced by the prime minister.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Governor Business Budget All Government Industry Top Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Stocks hold steady as virus surges

46 minutes ago

Alternative to Trilateral Agreement on Karabakh is ..

46 minutes ago

Trump Must Work With Biden to Ensure Smooth Transi ..

35 minutes ago

Belarusian Opposition Council Denies Overhaul Rumo ..

35 minutes ago

PR, PSM, PIA being restructured to curb financial ..

46 minutes ago

UN Chief Says 2021 May Become Year of Quantum Leap ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.