Economy Sinking Under PTI Government, Says Nafisa Shah

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 10:42 PM

Economy sinking under PTI government, says Nafisa Shah

Secretary Information Pakistan People's Party Dr. Nafisa Shah said that 14 percent inflation rate and 13.25 percent mark up by the government show that the economy is slipping into abyss fast

Secretary Information Pakistan People's Party Dr. Nafisa Shah said that 14 percent inflation rate and 13.25 percent mark up by the government show that the economy is slipping into abyss fast.In a statement Dr.

Shah said that the economy is taking its last breath but the incapable selected prime minister is intoxicated by power and displaying insensitiveness towards poor people of Pakistan. She said the debt burden has increased more than 12 thousand billion rupees in the last 18 months.

She said that reduction in growth rate next year is bad omen for the people as millions of Pakistanis will loose their jobs.She said that the price of incapable and selected government is being paid by the poor public of Pakistan. Every economic indicator tells us that the country is going deeper into economic crisis, Dr. Shah concluded.

