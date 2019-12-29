Economy stabilized; 2020 to be the year of progress, prosperity: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Sunday said the government has stabilized the country's economy and 2020 will be the year of progress and prosperity.

Addressing a press conference along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar, he said that Rs 24,000 billion loans were taken by past regimes during their last ten years.

Murad Saeed said the process of accountability will continue and the plundered national wealth would be recovered from the corrupt elements. Murad Saeed said his ministry has recovered about Rs 11.9 billion from its own departments.

He said that PTI soon after coming into power, had focus on good governance, revival of national economy and elimination of corruption.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team has rescued the economy which was sinking. He said that a Loan Probe Commission constituted by Prime Minister would soon release its report.

He said that government were initiating Ehsaas Kafalat programme in which 192 billion would be spent on the welfare of poor people in the country. He said that under the scheme, orphan, widows and poor people would be provided special assistance.

Murad Saeed said that government is working on reforms agenda, adding that improvement was coming in all the institutions including Pakistan International Airline, NHA, Pakistan Post and Pakistan Steel Mill.

He also criticized Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former President Asif Ali Zardari, saying there will be no National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) for Bilawal.