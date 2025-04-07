Economy Stabilized, Time to Deliver Relief to People: Tariq Fazal

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday said the government has successfully stabilized the economy, and the time has come to deliver its benefits to the people.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said the PML-N-led coalition government worked diligently to steer the country away from bankruptcy.

“We made difficult choices to save the country, and today, we are in a position to deliver to the people,” he said. He said the recent reduction in electricity tariffs is a clear reflection of the government's serious efforts to provide relief to the people. Praising Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team, he said they performed exceptionally well and that “better days are ahead.”

Responding to a question about political stability, the minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) must demonstrate seriousness and rise above personal agendas for the sake of national interest.

He reiterated that the government has invited PTI for dialogue on multiple occasions, but the party continues to show a lack of seriousness.

“There are various factions within PTI, each with its own narrative. Their internal contradictions are preventing meaningful engagement,” he said.

Commenting further, he said that PTI's current leadership lacks the authority and seriousness required for meaningful negotiations. “What we need is a mindset driven by national interest, not personal agendas,” he said.

On the issue of canal water issue, the minister said the matter can only be addressed through consensus among all stakeholders, including the provinces and allied political parties.

He added that the Prime Minister has on multiple occasions emphasized the need to resolve such inter-provincial matters within the framework of the Constitution and through coordination with coalition partners.