Economy Stabilized, Time To Deliver Relief To People: Tariq Fazal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2025 | 11:55 PM
Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday said the government has successfully stabilized the economy, and the time has come to deliver its benefits to the people
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday said the government has successfully stabilized the economy, and the time has come to deliver its benefits to the people.
Talking to a private news channel, the minister said the PML-N-led coalition government worked diligently to steer the country away from bankruptcy.
“We made difficult choices to save the country, and today, we are in a position to deliver to the people,” he said. He said the recent reduction in electricity tariffs is a clear reflection of the government's serious efforts to provide relief to the people. Praising Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team, he said they performed exceptionally well and that “better days are ahead.”
Responding to a question about political stability, the minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) must demonstrate seriousness and rise above personal agendas for the sake of national interest.
He reiterated that the government has invited PTI for dialogue on multiple occasions, but the party continues to show a lack of seriousness.
“There are various factions within PTI, each with its own narrative. Their internal contradictions are preventing meaningful engagement,” he said.
Commenting further, he said that PTI's current leadership lacks the authority and seriousness required for meaningful negotiations. “What we need is a mindset driven by national interest, not personal agendas,” he said.
On the issue of canal water issue, the minister said the matter can only be addressed through consensus among all stakeholders, including the provinces and allied political parties.
He added that the Prime Minister has on multiple occasions emphasized the need to resolve such inter-provincial matters within the framework of the Constitution and through coordination with coalition partners.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Cyprus Foreign Minister
What Kareena Kapoor thought of Shahid after their breakup?
HBL PSL 10 announces match officials
AJK President advises BoAJK management to focus on secure Scheduled Bank statu ..
Jashn-e-Baharan preparations underway in Jhang
Bannu Qaumi jirga calls on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Ganda ..
Saif bin Zayed honors members of MOI Air Wing who saved lives of nine people aft ..
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister (AJKPM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq pledges to imple ..
Transport Authority takes action against transporters charging excessive fares
Small, medium scale farmers to benefit from second phase of Kisan Card initiativ ..
NPC women cricket team defends title by securing victory against RIBJA
Ayaz expresses concern over absence of opposition in meeting of Parliamentary Co ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting held to review polio campaign starting from April 2147 seconds ago
-
PTI must rise above personal agendas: Kayani50 seconds ago
-
Some judicial findings in May 9, bail cases not correct: CJP1 minute ago
-
Three abduction incidents reported in Wah Cantt1 minute ago
-
Jashn-e-Baharan preparations underway in Jhang4 minutes ago
-
Bannu Qaumi jirga calls on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur4 minutes ago
-
Transport Authority takes action against transporters charging excessive fares12 minutes ago
-
Small, medium scale farmers to benefit from second phase of Kisan Card initiative: Minister Kirmani12 minutes ago
-
Ayaz expresses concern over absence of opposition in meeting of Parliamentary Committee on National ..12 minutes ago
-
CM chairs meeting to address traffic congestion in district Peshawar12 minutes ago
-
3 dead, 2 missing after Rickshaw plunges into Canal20 minutes ago
-
High-speed collision on Lalian Sahiwal Road leaves three injured21 minutes ago