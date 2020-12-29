UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Economy Strengthening Swiftly Despite COVID-19: Hammad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 12:10 AM

Economy strengthening swiftly despite COVID-19: Hammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar Monday said the country's economy was strengthening swiftly despite of coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to a private news channel, he said due to prudent policies and programmes of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the macroeconomic indicators were increasing to a great extent.

The minister said the government had announced immense packages for business sector, adding, the construction of new factories would improve the national economy, besides creating job opportunities for the masses.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Business Job Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia admits to world's third-worst coronavirus d ..

29 minutes ago

Iran Extends Condolences to Armenia Over Victims o ..

30 minutes ago

Jordan to get 1 mln Pfizer vaccine doses: health m ..

20 minutes ago

Republicans Sue Pence to Ensure He Can Determine E ..

20 minutes ago

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa calls on Prime Ministe ..

20 minutes ago

UN Envoy for Libya Holds 2nd Political Dialogue Fo ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.