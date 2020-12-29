Economy strengthening swiftly despite COVID-19: Hammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar Monday said the country's economy was strengthening swiftly despite of coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to a private news channel, he said due to prudent policies and programmes of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the macroeconomic indicators were increasing to a great extent.

The minister said the government had announced immense packages for business sector, adding, the construction of new factories would improve the national economy, besides creating job opportunities for the masses.