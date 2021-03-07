UrduPoint.com
Economy Strengthening With Every Passing Day: President

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 08:10 PM

Economy strengthening with every passing day: President

LAHORE, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday said the economy was strengthening with every passing day because of a comprehensive policy of the government.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony as a chief guest at the final polo match of Master Paints Jinnah Gold Cup 2021 tournament played at Jinnah Polo and Country Club here.

The team of Diamond Paints won the tournament after defeating DS Polo/ASC by eight to seven goals in a closely contested final match.

The President said that sports, tourism and peace played an important role in the development of the country.

He said the government was taking steps for the promotion of polo as like cricket and hockey.

The President appreciated the role of Pakistan army for promotion of polo. President Arif Alvi gave away trophy to the winner of the polo tournament. He also planted a sapling at the Polo Club.

At the concluding ceremony, Punjab Rangers made an impressive display of tent pegging. Different army bands also performed during the event.

