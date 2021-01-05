UrduPoint.com
Economy To Stabilise Soon Due To Good Govt Policies: APCPLA Chairman

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

Economy to stabilise soon due to good govt policies: APCPLA chairman

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :All Pakistan Cotton Power-Looms Association (APCPLA) Chairman Rana Azhar Waqar said on Tuesday the economy would stabilise soon due to positive policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists here, he said that due to the government policies, the national exports had witnessed 18.3% increase during December 2020. He said that the government, under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was sincere in steering the country out of crisis. For the purpose, the government was focusing on development of industrial sector, which would ultimately increase foreign reserves of the country.

He said that exporters have played their role in increasing exports in the most difficult circumstances.

The government should give more incentives to the industrial sector so that exporters could enter the international markets and compete with their rival markets to fetch maximum foreign exchange.

He said that electricity and gas were the fundamental necessities of industrial sector and disruption in energy and fuel causes closure of industrial units. Therefore, the government should ensure uninterrupted gas and electricity supply to the industries so that the sector could continue contributing to the national exchequer, in addition to providing job opportunities to millions of workers, he added.

