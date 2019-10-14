Economy top agenda of PTI govt: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was giving priority to improve economy

As many as 100 closed units in Punjab had started functioning due to prudent policies of the present government, she stated while talking to a private news channel.

The shares of some 106 different companies, she said, had gained momentum in the stock market.

She said exports had increased to 35 percent while current account deficit had reduced to 37 percent.

Dr Firdous said under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, "we are trying our best efforts to strengthen economy.

" Commenting on Maulana Fazlur Rehman's march towards Islamabad, the special assistant said using seminary children to for political purpose was an inappropriate act of Jamiat-Ulam-e-Islam-Fazl. In the present circumstances, such activities of JUI-F would not be tolerated.

The state would take action if anyone found involved in challenging the writ of the government, Dr Firdous stated.

In reply to a question, she said the PTI had been staging the protest demonstrations for rule of law in the country.

To another question regarding traders meeting with Army chief and prime minister, she said the laws are in place, adding that honest businessmen and traders following the rules and regulations should not be afraid of anything.