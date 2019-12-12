Economy witnessing upward trend: Federal Minister for Power, Omer Ayub Khan

Federal Minister for Power, Omer Ayub Khan Thursday said that a heavy circular debt was created by the last governments of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and the people of this country were facing the consequences

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Power, Omer Ayub Khan Thursday said that a heavy circular debt was created by the last governments of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and the people of this country were facing the consequences.

Addressing the oath-taking ceremony of All Traders Association Haripur, the minister further said that the economy of the country was progressing gradually as we were providing opportunities for businesses and investments for local and foreign investors.

He said foreign companies were showing keen interest in investment in our energy sector adding corruption will not be tolerated at any cost. "Through team work we have resolved the electricity issue in the country," Ayub said.

Talking about the developmental work in district Haripur he said that in 85 percent areas we were making sure provision of Sui gas and developmental schemes worth Rs 9 billion were near to completion in the district.

Omer Ayub Khan said that government has released Rs 11.5 billion for University of Haripur and telephone industries Haripur would be revitalized. District Haripur has gained special attention of the world under CPEC where Taxila Heavy Mechanical Complex, NRTC, POF Havelian would play their vital role in development and provision of employment.

He said to resolve is issue of low electricity voltage and unscheduled load shedding in district Haripur, two 132 KV grid stations in city area and one in Hattar would be established--from the up-gradation of district headquarters hospital to the establishment of medical college was the gift of PTI government to the people of the Haripur.