Economy Would Have Gone Bankrupt Without Prime Minister Imran: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 36 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 12:00 AM

Economy would have gone bankrupt without Prime Minister Imran: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said the national economy would have gone bankrupt without Prime Minister Imran Khan as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI) government had inherited an economy which was left in bad condition due to loot and plunder by the previous regimes.

The minister, in a tweet, said, "We have supported the economy which is now flourishing and ready to take off." He said the economic policies of modern governments were based on boosting business activities in the private sector in order to generate millions of jobs.

The minister, in a tweet, said, "We have supported the economy which is now flourishing and ready to take off." He said the economic policies of modern governments were based on boosting business activities in the private sector in order to generate millions of jobs.

The government employees, he said, comprised six percent of the country's total workforce, whereas 94 percent were associated with agriculture and private sectors.

Fawad said the deteriorating condition of government departments was mainly due to lack of meritocracy and politically motivated appointments. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party regimes had destroyed the government departments by appointing their favourites without merit, he added.

He said those who considered that jobs in the public sector were the only employment opportunities for the people, lived in a fool's paradise.

