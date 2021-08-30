UrduPoint.com

ECOSF Invites Nominations For 5th Belt And Road Teenager Maker Camp And Teacher Workshop

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 04:30 PM

ECOSF invites nominations for 5th Belt and Road Teenager Maker Camp and Teacher Workshop

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF) has invited nominations of teams from schools and colleges to attend the 5th Belt and Road Teenager Maker Camp and Teacher Workshop to be organized in September-November 2021.

According to an official of ECOSF, each participating team should comprise over three junior high-school science students (aged 13-15) and one teacher while there is no restriction on number of teams this time so maximum teams are welcome.  The event will be an excellent opportunity for participating teams to get exposure to the various scientific activities, such as science shows, thematic discussions, orientations and project executions.

The 5th Belt and Road Teenager Maker Camp and Teacher Workshop is being organized by Children and Youth Science Center (CYSC) of China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) co-sponsored by the Ministry of Science and Technology, People's Republic of China and CAST and supported by ECOSF, InterAcademy Partnership Science Education Program (IAP SEP), and Network of African Science academies (NASAC).

The official conveyed that this year's camp is being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic as done during the last year.

A dedicated website (https://2021.brmakercamp.cyscc.org.cn) is being created for the information and online registration which will open after mid-September 2021 for the students and teachers.

Till the time, the interested participants can visit website of last year's camp (https://2020.brmakercamp.cyscc.org.cn) for the reference which is active.

Belt and Road Teenager Maker Camp and Teacher Workshop is an annual event aiming to strengthen cross-cultural exchange, promote international understanding, inspire innovation in young generation and also for all scientists and science teachers to promote mutual learning and fulfill their responsibilities in science education career.

The event gives students the opportunity to cooperate with the best of their age at international level, to share ideas and study cutting-edge knowledge in science labs of top schools in China through hands-on experience and teamwork under guidance of experienced teachers.

In addition, Science education forum and teacher workshop would also be held for teachers and scientists to share educational practice of different countries and learn skills of Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) education.

The camp also includes diversified cultural and scientific programs including Chinese cultural experience and various visits.

Last year, the mega event attracted over 2000 registered participants from more than 30 countries and regions, the official said.

