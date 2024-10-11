ECOSF to hold webinar on `Enhancing Clinical Reasoning Skills’

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF) in partnership with Smart University of Medical Science are jointly organizing a webinar on `Enhancing Clinical Reasoning Skills Through Interactive and Gamified Virtual Case’ on October 12 (Saturday).

According to an official of ECOSF, the webinar will focus on creating engaging, goal-directed virtual environments that simulate authentic clinical scenario practice.

The webinar will help explore how gamification can significantly boost engagement and learning outcomes in virtual clinical simulations.

It would also deliberate over how to effectively incorporate scenario-based patient narratives, pathophysiology discussions, and investigation tools to support learner recall and critical appraisal skills.

The intended participants can have access to the details of the webinar through the web link: https://ecosf.org/Enhancing-Clinical-Reasoning-Skills.

ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF), is a Specialized Agency of the ECO for promotion of Science and Technology leading to economic development.

The Basic Charter of ECO was formed under the Treaty of Izmir as a result of the meeting of the member countries held in Izmir, Turkey on 12th March, 1977.

It envisaged the establishment of ECO Science Foundation as a specialized agency of ECO to function as a reservoir of highly skilled scientific and technical manpower and to facilitate promotion of scientific research among the Member States.