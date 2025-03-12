Open Menu

ECOSF To Host Webinar On The Unsolved ‘Moving Sofa Problem’

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 02:20 PM

ECOSF to host webinar on the unsolved ‘Moving Sofa Problem’

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF), in collaboration with the Imran Pervez Khan Institute (IPKI) and the Union of Iranian Societies of Mathematical Sciences (UISMS), is organizing a thought-provoking webinar as part of its Science Chronicles Webinar Series.

The session, titled “The Moving Sofa Problem,” will take place on March 13, 2025, at 7:00 PM Pakistan Time (GMT+5) and 5:30 PM Iran Time.

The keynote speaker for the event is Dr. Abdullah Naeem Malik, a highly accomplished mathematician with expertise in data-driven modeling, deep learning, and graph data science.

A Fulbright Scholar, Dr. Malik earned his PhD in Mathematics from Florida State University and has over a decade of experience in academia.

He has trained and mentored hundreds of students, supervised multiple theses, and contributed to groundbreaking research in quantum computing, machine learning, and applied mathematics.

Dr. Malik is an advocate for interdisciplinary collaboration and is actively involved in the Azimuth Project, which focuses on leveraging mathematics for solving real-world challenges.

His research interests span across computational approaches to mathematical problems, robotics, motion planning, and engineering applications.

The Moving Sofa Problem is a well-known unsolved problem in geometry and mathematics, originally formulated by Leo Moser in 1966.

It seeks to determine the largest possible sofa shape that can be maneuvered around a right-angled hallway turn.

This deceptively simple question has puzzled mathematicians for decades, leading to groundbreaking insights in geometry, optimization, and computational mathematics.

Dr. Malik’s talk will explore the mathematical foundations of the problem and discuss notable solutions, including Gerver’s sofa shape, which is the best-known solution so far.

He will introduce various approximations and computational approaches and highlight their broader applications in robotics, motion planning, material science, and engineering.

The webinar aims to make these complex mathematical concepts accessible to a broad audience, from students to researchers, and will highlight how abstract mathematical problems can have practical implications in technology and real-world problem-solving.

The webinar will be conducted via Zoom, allowing global participation. The intended participants can visit the ECO Science Foundation website: www.ecosf.org.

This webinar promises to offer deep insights into both the theoretical beauty and real-world significance of the Moving Sofa Problem.

It is a unique opportunity for students, researchers, and professionals in mathematics, physics, and engineering to engage with an expert and explore one of the most intriguing unsolved problems in mathematics.

Recent Stories

instashop enables users to donate to Fathers’ En ..

Instashop enables users to donate to Fathers’ Endowment campaign via app

11 minutes ago
 Imtiaz Developments contributes AED50 million to s ..

Imtiaz Developments contributes AED50 million to support Fathers’ Endowment ca ..

26 minutes ago
 Punjab govt announces advance salaries, pensions b ..

Punjab govt announces advance salaries, pensions before Eid-ul-Fitre

34 minutes ago
 Emirates Publishers Association strengthens UAE’ ..

Emirates Publishers Association strengthens UAE’s presence at London Book Fair

41 minutes ago
 International Charity Organisation provides food p ..

International Charity Organisation provides food packages to 400 Muslim villages ..

56 minutes ago
 Ajman Transport introduces open, contactless payme ..

Ajman Transport introduces open, contactless payment system

56 minutes ago
MoHRE completes over 34 million smart transactions ..

MoHRE completes over 34 million smart transactions in 2024

2 hours ago
 Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 h ..

Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 hostages rescued as clearance o ..

2 hours ago
 AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global ..

AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global investment trends, challenges

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan