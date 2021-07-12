UrduPoint.com
ECOSOC Chief Munir Akram Calls For 'concrete Actions' To Achieve Int'l Anti-poverty Goals

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 10:27 PM

The UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) President, Pakistani Ambassador Munir Akram, Monday called for "concrete actions" at all levels to advance the 2030 global development agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"We need the ambition and concrete actions on the ground especially at the local and sub-national level, and for the United Nations, governments and private sector to work together with the local, national and the sub-national governments in the different contexts and levels," he told the fourth edition of the High-Level Local and Regional Governments Forum.

The event is being held in connection with the ongoing high-level political forum on sustainable development (HLPF) under the auspices of ECOSOC.

The ECOSOC chief said the nations and people of the world are currently facing the greatest socio-economic and development challenge since the creation of the United Nations stemming from the devastating coronavirus pandemic.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has imposed unparalleled human suffering and has reversed hard-fought development progress," Ambassador Akram said that as a result achieving the SDGs and addressing the climate catastrophe have become much more challenging.

"More than ever we need close cooperation with, and partnership between all sectors of society as well as among all member states," the Pakistani envoy added.

He said he had worked with UN Member States and other stakeholders on several fronts, including on mobilizing the financing required to respond to the pandemic and the sustainability to rebuild economies for investments in sustainable infrastructures and for the productive application of the science and technology for growth and development.

"We need the leadership of local decision makers and their capacity to innovate, to drive change and to connect communities in order to support the path towards a more sustainable and resilient future where no one is left behind," Ambassador Akram stressed.

