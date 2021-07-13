ECOSOC chief Munir Akram calls for global solidarity to accomplish UN development goals

The President of UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), Ambassador Munir Akram of Pakistan, Tuesday called for building an "inclusive and effective" path for the achievement of the anti-poverty 2030 global development agenda so that no one is left behind

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The President of UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), Ambassador Munir Akram of Pakistan, Tuesday called for building an "inclusive and effective" path for the achievement of the anti-poverty 2030 global development agenda so that no one is left behind.

"I call on all of us to draw upon our ingenuity and upon our spirit of solidarity with all of humanity so that no one is left behind in a sustainable and resilient recovery that leads to the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," he said while opening the ministerial segment of the High-Level Political Forum for Sustainable Development (HPLF).

The 2021 HLPF is being held under the auspices of ECOSOC since July 6.

Ambassador Akram, who is presiding over the session, spoke ahead of the addresses by Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan and other dignitaries from around the world.

"Your engagement confirms that the commitment to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and to the Sustainable Development Goals is fully alive," he said from the General Assembly hall.

The ECOSOC chief said that all countries were still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic and its broad-reaching negative impacts.

"Solidarity and working together is more important than ever for putting the world on a sustainable and resilient recovery from the pandemic that promotes the economic, social and environmental dimensions of sustainable development," he said.

Indeed, he said, multilateralism is based on the recognition that the pandemic could not be overcome in isolation, and that collective engagement is the best course of action.

The 2030 Agenda and its SDGs, he said, offered a blueprint for action for people and planet.

"In order to live up to its promise to end poverty and leave no one behind, the Agenda demands innovative and far-reaching vision and action.

"It also requires increased integration, strong coordination and enhanced collaboration," Ambassador Akram added.

The ECOSOC chief said deliberations during the past five days of the Forum have been wide-ranging and comprehensive.

He highlighted some of the key points, which include: Ensuring equitable and universal access to affordable, safe and effective vaccines and treatments for the COVID-19 pandemic; Ensuring an economic recovery that aligns with the 2030 Agenda; Recognizing the significance of policy and technology innovation for achieving the SDGs; Taking urgent cross-cutting measures to strengthen social protection, health systems, economic stimuli and environmental protection; Making social protection systems more shock responsive; Furthering debt alleviation measures and scaling up financing and the means of implementation for the SDGs; and Recognizing the significance of sustainable infrastructure investment to achieve the SDGs.

