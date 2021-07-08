UrduPoint.com
ECOSOC Chief Munir Akram Expresses 'deepest Condolences' Over Haitian President's Assassination

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 10:40 PM

ECOSOC chief Munir Akram expresses 'deepest condolences' over Haitian president's assassination

The President of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), Pakistani Ambassador Munir Akram has voiced his sorrow over the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, and urged the people of the Caribbean country to reject violence

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The President of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), Pakistani Ambassador Munir Akram has voiced his sorrow over the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, and urged the people of the Caribbean country to reject violence.

In a tweet, Ambassador Akram said, "Sending my deepest condolences and solidarity to the Haitian people on the tragic death of the President of Haiti.

"It is important that all sectors of the Haitian pop. come together to reject violence in order not to exacerbate the country's complex challenges to sustainable development."President MoIse, 53, was shot dead in an overnight attack in his private residence in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince.

