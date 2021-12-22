UrduPoint.com

ECP Accepts Apologies Of Fawad Chaudhary, Swati Over Contemptuous Remarks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 01:37 PM

ECP accepts apologies of Fawad Chaudhary, Swati over contemptuous remarks

Both the ministers accused the ECP of accepting money from electronic voting system (EVM) manufacturers.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2021) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday accepted the apologies of Federal Minister for Railways and PTI leader Azam Swati and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry over their contemptuous remarks.

Federal Minister Azam Swati appeared before the ECP and tendered his apology over his remarks. The ECP accepted his apologies and warned him to exercise caution in future.

The commission told him that he had more responsibilities asking him as to why he did not appear before the commission from the previous hearing. On it, Swati said that he always raised voice for the independence of the ECP.

The ECP remarked that all institutions were of the state and of the people and it is not appropriate to talk bad about them.

The commission warned both the ministers to be careful in future.

Swati thanked ECP for accepting his apology and said that the ECP would make sound judgments regarding EVMs and that the government would support them in order to bolster the ECP.

Barrister Ali Zafar, Azam Swati's lawyer, stated that they have apologised for what occurred in the past and now they must collaborate with the ECP.

Previously, the ECP had issued notice to Swati and Fawad Chaudhary on September 16, and sought explanations from both ministers for accusations against CEC Sikander Sultan Raja and the commission.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had also tendered an apology to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for his remarks in which he had described the chief of the commission as a mouthpiece of the Opposition.

Swati had lashed out at the ECP, accusing it of taking money from companies that make electronic voting machines during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs on September 10.

