UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECP Accepts Dr. Sania Nishtar's Nomination Papers For Women Seat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 09:35 PM

ECP accepts Dr. Sania Nishtar's nomination papers for women seat

The Election Commission on Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday scrutinized and accepted nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate, Dr. Sania Nishtar for women seat in the Senate election

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The Election Commission on Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday scrutinized and accepted nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate, Dr. Sania Nishtar for women seat in the Senate election.

The Election Commission reserved decision on nomination papers of Awami National Party candidate, Dr. Shoukat Jamal Amirzada for the technocrat seat.

The Election Commission has directed ANP's candidate Dr. Shoukat Jamal Amirzada to produce additional experience documents on Thursday.

The decision on JUI-F candidate for technocrat seat, Zubar Ali was also reserved after completion of scrutiny process.

The Election Commission reserved decision on nomination papers of Zubar Ali due to education and professional experience till Thursday.

The nomination papers of independent candidate, Najibullah Khalil were rejected by the election commission.

The Election Commission also completed scrutiny process of nomination papers of Taj Afridi, Faisal Saleem-ur- Rehman and candidate for women seat, Tasleem Begum.

The scrutiny process of nomination papers of Farhatullah Babar, Rehan Alam Khan, Muhammad Hamayoon Mohmand, Muhammad Iqbal Khalil, Dost Muhammad Khan and Muhammad Ali was also completed.

The scrutiny process of nomination papers of all candidate for minority seats was also completed.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Awami National Party Education Minority Election Commission Of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Women Afridi All Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

14th Innovation Arabia to go virtual

21 minutes ago

Minister launches literacy project in Dijkot

52 seconds ago

PTI will make Pakistan strong: Shakir Shah

54 seconds ago

Pakistan, Egypt FMs agree to further strengthen bi ..

55 seconds ago

Punjab providing free diagnostic, treatment of AID ..

59 seconds ago

Primary balance witnesses surplus of Rs337 bn in 1 ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.