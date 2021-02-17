(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The Election Commission on Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday scrutinized and accepted nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate, Dr. Sania Nishtar for women seat in the Senate election.

The Election Commission reserved decision on nomination papers of Awami National Party candidate, Dr. Shoukat Jamal Amirzada for the technocrat seat.

The Election Commission has directed ANP's candidate Dr. Shoukat Jamal Amirzada to produce additional experience documents on Thursday.

The decision on JUI-F candidate for technocrat seat, Zubar Ali was also reserved after completion of scrutiny process.

The Election Commission reserved decision on nomination papers of Zubar Ali due to education and professional experience till Thursday.

The nomination papers of independent candidate, Najibullah Khalil were rejected by the election commission.

The Election Commission also completed scrutiny process of nomination papers of Taj Afridi, Faisal Saleem-ur- Rehman and candidate for women seat, Tasleem Begum.

The scrutiny process of nomination papers of Farhatullah Babar, Rehan Alam Khan, Muhammad Hamayoon Mohmand, Muhammad Iqbal Khalil, Dost Muhammad Khan and Muhammad Ali was also completed.

The scrutiny process of nomination papers of all candidate for minority seats was also completed.