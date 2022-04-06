PTI losing candidate for Tehsil Mayor Mansehra slot Kamal Saleem Swati Wednesday filed a petition in Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the rigging during local body elections

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :PTI losing candidate for Tehsil Mayor Mansehra slot Kamal Saleem Swati Wednesday filed a petition in Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the rigging during local body elections.

According to the details, ECP served notices to both parties and adjourned the hearing till 12th April 2022. PTI candidate for Tehsil Mayor slot Kamal Saleem Swati claimed that PML-N candidate Mian Shafeeh was involved in massive rigging who won the LB polls in Masnerha.

Kamal Saleem Swati further said that voter turnout in Mansehra city remained at 47 percent while in the border area Union Councils where the election was rigged voting turnout remained 100 percent.

He further said that I had a lead of 7000 votes in 18 UCs out of 22 of Tehsil Mansehra while PML-N candidate rigged election in remaining 4 UCs of hard areas during the night where despite being far-flung and hilly area turnout remained 100.

After the initial hearing on the writ petition of the PTI candidate, ECP accepted the petition and served notices to PML-N winning candidate Shaikh Shafeeh and District Returning Officer (DRO) Mansehra and adjourned the hearing till 12th April.