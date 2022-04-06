UrduPoint.com

ECP Accepts PTI Losing Candidate's Writ Petition

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2022 | 01:11 PM

ECP accepts PTI losing candidate's writ petition

PTI losing candidate for Tehsil Mayor Mansehra slot Kamal Saleem Swati Wednesday filed a petition in Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the rigging during local body elections

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :PTI losing candidate for Tehsil Mayor Mansehra slot Kamal Saleem Swati Wednesday filed a petition in Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the rigging during local body elections.

According to the details, ECP served notices to both parties and adjourned the hearing till 12th April 2022. PTI candidate for Tehsil Mayor slot Kamal Saleem Swati claimed that PML-N candidate Mian Shafeeh was involved in massive rigging who won the LB polls in Masnerha.

Kamal Saleem Swati further said that voter turnout in Mansehra city remained at 47 percent while in the border area Union Councils where the election was rigged voting turnout remained 100 percent.

He further said that I had a lead of 7000 votes in 18 UCs out of 22 of Tehsil Mansehra while PML-N candidate rigged election in remaining 4 UCs of hard areas during the night where despite being far-flung and hilly area turnout remained 100.

After the initial hearing on the writ petition of the PTI candidate, ECP accepted the petition and served notices to PML-N winning candidate Shaikh Shafeeh and District Returning Officer (DRO) Mansehra and adjourned the hearing till 12th April.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Local Body Elections Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Mansehra Lead April Border

Recent Stories

Altercation between Fawad Chaudhary, journalists g ..

Altercation between Fawad Chaudhary, journalists goes viral on social media

10 minutes ago
 OSA arranged Farewell ceremony on the retirement o ..

OSA arranged Farewell ceremony on the retirement of Deputy Controller of Exam Mr ..

20 minutes ago
 HESCO T&G losses stands at 20.3 per cent

HESCO T&G losses stands at 20.3 per cent

39 seconds ago
 New candidate vaccines against COVID-19 variants d ..

New candidate vaccines against COVID-19 variants designed: study

42 seconds ago
 realme 9 Pro+ Takes Massive Tech Leaps in its Pric ..

Realme 9 Pro+ Takes Massive Tech Leaps in its Price Segment

28 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 12,017 new COVID-19 infections, 3 ..

Malaysia reports 12,017 new COVID-19 infections, 33 more deaths

46 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.