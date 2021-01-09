ECP Additional Director visits sensitive polling stations, reviewed arrangements for by-polls on PS-52

UMERKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :The Additional Director (General affairs) of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Nighat Siddiqui Aliya Saturday visited polling stations declared sensitive for by-election on PS-52 Umerkot.

According to a hand out, the additional director visited various polling stations including Khabar Mangrio Rohal waah, Govt school Soomar Bajeer and Govt Primary School Soomra Muhalla where she reviewed arrangements made for the by-election to be held on January 18,2020.

Deputy Director General affairs (Joint) ECP Sindh and DRO PS-52 Waseem Ahmed Jaffery, Returning officer (RO) Syed Aamir Shah, Additional Deputy Commissioner (1) Subhash Chandar, DEC Umerkot Muhammad Aslam, DEO Bilawal Ahmed Bhatti, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Raza Khoso and other officers were accompanied with her.

On the occasion, ADG Nighat Siddiqui said that arrangements for by-election were made according to coronavirus related SOPs formulated by Sindh government and 128 polling stations were set up to exercise right of vote by eligible voters.

She said that as many as 97 Names of new voters have been included in voter lists with the help of different stakeholders from 2017 to 2020.

Later, the ADG held a meeting with the members of the voters committee at Sorhiya Badshah Complex which was attended by committee members, ADC (1) Subhash Chander, civil society representatives and other relevant officers.

Speaking on the occasion, Nighat Siddiqui asked DEC members to ensure registration of eligible voters in voter lists because about 35 percent names of voters were not registered in voter lists.