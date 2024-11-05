ECP adjourns Adil Bazai’s disqualification hearing til Nov 12

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2024 | 10:55 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has adjourned the hearing of the disqualification reference against Adil Bazai, Member of the National Assembly from NA-262 Quetta, until November 12.

The disqualification petition against Bazai was filed by the PML-N President Nawaz Sharif under Article 63-A, citing his failure to vote in favor of the budget and the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

An ECP bench, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, heard the case.

Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer alleged that Bazai violated the Constitution by not voting in favor of the 26th constitutional amendment and money bill. The lawyer argued that while Bazai was initially elected as an independent candidate, he later joined the PML-N.

However, Bazai’s lawyer countered, asserting that Bazai was indeed elected independently and had submitted an affidavit to the commission confirming his affiliation with the Sunni Ittehad Council. The Election Commission has decided to review the case records before moving forward.

