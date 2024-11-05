ECP Adjourns Adil Bazai’s Disqualification Hearing Til Nov 12
Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2024 | 10:55 PM
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has adjourned the hearing of the disqualification reference against Adil Bazai, Member of the National Assembly from NA-262 Quetta, until November 12
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has adjourned the hearing of the disqualification reference against Adil Bazai, Member of the National Assembly from NA-262 Quetta, until November 12.
The disqualification petition against Bazai was filed by the PML-N President Nawaz Sharif under Article 63-A, citing his failure to vote in favor of the budget and the 26th Constitutional Amendment.
An ECP bench, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, heard the case.
Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer alleged that Bazai violated the Constitution by not voting in favor of the 26th constitutional amendment and money bill. The lawyer argued that while Bazai was initially elected as an independent candidate, he later joined the PML-N.
However, Bazai’s lawyer countered, asserting that Bazai was indeed elected independently and had submitted an affidavit to the commission confirming his affiliation with the Sunni Ittehad Council. The Election Commission has decided to review the case records before moving forward.
Recent Stories
Missing girl reunited with family
Attock police resolve major house robbery case, 5 arrested
"The Sufi's Nightingale" book launched
Junaid Akbar elected Chairman of NA Committee on Overseas Pakistanis
2 FC personnel martyred, 4 injured in DI Khan
Increasing judges number to provide speedy justice to people: Malik
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi condemns attack on FC in DI Khan
Experts discuss climate action, economic growth challenges for Pakistan at 27th ..
Lahore once again tops air pollution index
PS Koral arrest 580 accused in last 10 months
9 Milk shops sealed for violating safety regulations in Mirpur, AJK
SACM concerned over gas load-shedding in Karachi, other parts of Sindh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Missing girl reunited with family6 minutes ago
-
Attock police resolve major house robbery case, 5 arrested8 minutes ago
-
"The Sufi's Nightingale" book launched8 minutes ago
-
Junaid Akbar elected Chairman of NA Committee on Overseas Pakistanis8 minutes ago
-
2 FC personnel martyred, 4 injured in DI Khan8 minutes ago
-
Increasing judges number to provide speedy justice to people: Malik6 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi condemns attack on FC in DI Khan6 minutes ago
-
Experts discuss climate action, economic growth challenges for Pakistan at 27th SDC6 minutes ago
-
Lahore once again tops air pollution index6 minutes ago
-
PS Koral arrest 580 accused in last 10 months6 minutes ago
-
9 Milk shops sealed for violating safety regulations in Mirpur, AJK6 minutes ago
-
SACM concerned over gas load-shedding in Karachi, other parts of Sindh6 minutes ago