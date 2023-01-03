UrduPoint.com

ECP Adjourns Contempt Case Hearing Against Imran Khan Till Jan 17

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday adjo­u­rned the hearing of a contempt case against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and two other leaders of his party till Jan 17.

A four-member bench headed by ECP member Nisar Durrani resumed the hearing of the case.

PTI lawyer Advocate Ali Bukhari sought the adjournment of the case – saying that Imran Khan could not appear before the bench due to health issues. He sought exemption from personal appearance of Imran Khan. Another accused Asad Umar missed his flight so he also could not appear before the bench.

The PTI lawyer told the Commission that Fawad Chaudhry also could not make it because his mother is seriously ill and he is with her in hospital; therefore, he should be exempted from appearance.  The bench asked the PTI counsel to submit Imran Khan's medical certificate and also submit an answer to show cause notice.

ECP warned that if the PTI leaders did not present in the case then the ECP will issue warrants.

The ECP member Nisar Durrani remarked that the PTI leader Asad Umar has not appeared before the ECP for the last four months.

