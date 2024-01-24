ECP adjourns contempt case hearing until after upcoming elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan has adjourned the hearing of the ECP contempt case against the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Fawad Chaudhry, until after the upcoming general elections.

A four-member panel headed, by Member Election Commission Sindh Nisar Durrani, conducted the proceedings of the case and adjourned the hearing until February 20.

PTI counsel Shoaib Shaheen and Fawad Chaudhry's lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, attended the proceedings. Shoaib Shaheen requested to delay the hearing until February 8, as the Commission was occupied with election-related matters.

The PTI lawyer expressed readiness to conduct intra-party elections once more, supervised by the ECP. He requested the Election Commission to record witness statements after February 15.