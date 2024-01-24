ECP Adjourns Contempt Case Hearing Until After Upcoming Elections
Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan has adjourned the hearing of the ECP contempt case against the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Fawad Chaudhry, until after the upcoming general elections.
A four-member panel headed, by Member Election Commission Sindh Nisar Durrani, conducted the proceedings of the case and adjourned the hearing until February 20.
PTI counsel Shoaib Shaheen and Fawad Chaudhry's lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, attended the proceedings. Shoaib Shaheen requested to delay the hearing until February 8, as the Commission was occupied with election-related matters.
The PTI lawyer expressed readiness to conduct intra-party elections once more, supervised by the ECP. He requested the Election Commission to record witness statements after February 15.
Recent Stories
Sheikh Rasheed seeks transfer from jail to hospital for deteriorating health
FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan match against Jordan likely to take place in ..
Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m in eight blocks in three years
Misinformation through AI threat to states, democracy across globe: Solangi
COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024
Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals
ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change
Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO
Police devise security plan for general elections
Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign MoU for media freedom
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Body of drowned child recovered from Karachi stream4 minutes ago
-
AC conducts inspection of Lachi health facility center4 minutes ago
-
Inter-collegiate boys badminton tournament kicks off4 minutes ago
-
AJK PM vows to fulfill 5pc employment quota for special persons in govt. jobs4 minutes ago
-
Cold & dry weather predictes for northern Sindh4 minutes ago
-
2 power pilferers caught during crackdown4 minutes ago
-
Sheikh Rasheed seeks transfer from jail to hospital for deteriorating health11 minutes ago
-
Turkish Ambassador emphasizes commitment to expand educational initiatives in Pakistan14 minutes ago
-
Inflation: Commodities undergo downsizing as purchasing power drops14 minutes ago
-
ATC Peshawar grants transit bail to accused in murder of 11 men in Havelian24 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 410 power pilferers during last 24 hours24 minutes ago
-
Police thwart terrorist infiltration attempt in Punjab's border area24 minutes ago