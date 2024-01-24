Open Menu

ECP Adjourns Contempt Case Hearing Until After Upcoming Elections

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2024 | 03:30 PM

ECP adjourns contempt case hearing until after upcoming elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan has adjourned the hearing of the ECP contempt case against the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Fawad Chaudhry, until after the upcoming general elections.

A four-member panel headed, by Member Election Commission Sindh Nisar Durrani, conducted the proceedings of the case and adjourned the hearing until February 20.

PTI counsel Shoaib Shaheen and Fawad Chaudhry's lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, attended the proceedings. Shoaib Shaheen requested to delay the hearing until February 8, as the Commission was occupied with election-related matters.

The PTI lawyer expressed readiness to conduct intra-party elections once more, supervised by the ECP. He requested the Election Commission to record witness statements after February 15.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Election Commission Of Pakistan February Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed seeks transfer from jail to hospita ..

Sheikh Rasheed seeks transfer from jail to hospital for deteriorating health

11 minutes ago
 FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan match against J ..

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan match against Jordan likely to take place in ..

51 minutes ago
 Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m i ..

Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m in eight blocks in three years

1 hour ago
 Misinformation through AI threat to states, democr ..

Misinformation through AI threat to states, democracy across globe: Solangi

3 hours ago
 COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane T ..

COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane Test

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of ..

Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals

16 hours ago
 ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

16 hours ago
 Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

16 hours ago
 Police devise security plan for general elections

Police devise security plan for general elections

16 hours ago
 Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign M ..

Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign MoU for media freedom

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan