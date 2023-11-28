Open Menu

ECP Adjourns Hearing On IK’s Party Role Till Dec 5

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2023 | 01:10 PM

ECP adjourns hearing on IK’s party role till Dec 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday adjourned the hearing concerning the removal of Imran Khan Niazi's name as the party chairman from the records till December 5.

The four-member ECP bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Sikandar Sultan Raja continued hearing Khalid Mehmood's case. The counsel representing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) requested an extension until next week to submit the response as a copy of the petition had not been provided.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Sikandar Sultan Raja stated that, as per ECP records, a copy had been furnished to PTI.

The case's hearing is postponed until Wednesday, but the lawyer urged for a further adjournment to next week, citing their engagement in intra-party elections.

The Election Commission member questioned the procedure for inter-party matters. Subsequently, the lawyer was instructed by the Election Commission to submit the power of attorney.

Petitioner, Khalid Mehmood Khan, has submitted a plea seeking the removal of the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Insaf from his party position. The argument put forth is that the PTI Chairman, having been penalized in the Tosha Khana case, should be ousted from the role.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Election Commissioner Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Election Commission Of Pakistan December From

Recent Stories

Haris Rauf's BBL participation faces delay amid NO ..

Haris Rauf's BBL participation faces delay amid NOC hurdle

2 hours ago
 PM to embark on two-day visit to Kuwait today

PM to embark on two-day visit to Kuwait today

2 hours ago
 KSE-100 Index jumps over 60,000 marks

KSE-100 Index jumps over 60,000 marks

2 hours ago
 Israeli mother commends Hamas for daughter's kind ..

Israeli mother commends Hamas for daughter's kind treatment in Gaza captivity

3 hours ago
 Pro-Khalistan activists disrupt Indian ambassador' ..

Pro-Khalistan activists disrupt Indian ambassador's gurdwara visit in New York

3 hours ago
 Court rules to hold Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qures ..

Court rules to hold Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s cipher case trial insid ..

3 hours ago
Process of receiving applications for next year's ..

Process of receiving applications for next year's Hajj underway

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

7 hours ago
 FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to ..

FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to enhance parliamentary engageme ..

16 hours ago
 Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row ..

Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row over frozen funds

16 hours ago
 Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas s ..

Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas soars

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan