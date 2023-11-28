ECP adjourns hearing on IK’s party role till Dec 5

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday adjourned the hearing concerning the removal of Imran Khan Niazi's name as the party chairman from the records till December 5.

The four-member ECP bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Sikandar Sultan Raja continued hearing Khalid Mehmood's case. The counsel representing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) requested an extension until next week to submit the response as a copy of the petition had not been provided.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Sikandar Sultan Raja stated that, as per ECP records, a copy had been furnished to PTI.

The case's hearing is postponed until Wednesday, but the lawyer urged for a further adjournment to next week, citing their engagement in intra-party elections.

The Election Commission member questioned the procedure for inter-party matters. Subsequently, the lawyer was instructed by the Election Commission to submit the power of attorney.

Petitioner, Khalid Mehmood Khan, has submitted a plea seeking the removal of the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Insaf from his party position. The argument put forth is that the PTI Chairman, having been penalized in the Tosha Khana case, should be ousted from the role.