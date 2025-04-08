ECP Adjourns PTI Intra-Party Election Case Hearing Till Apr 22
Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing in the PTI intra-party election case till April 22, granting the party additional time as requested by its lawyers.
A five-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja resumed proceedings, instructing PTI's legal team to prepare for the upcoming hearing. Both Barrister Gohar and petitioner Akbar S. Babar appeared before the bench.
Expressing frustration with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyers, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja remarked that they were expected to present their arguments on Tuesday. He pointed out that the case has been pending for more than a year, and although the High Court has prohibited the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from issuing a final decision, it has not halted the proceedings.
PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, representing the party in the intra-party elections case, requested more time to prepare his arguments, stating that while he had submitted the High Court's orders, he lacked the required documents at the moment.
The Chief Election Commissioner adjourned the proceedings until April 22, directing the PTI counsel, “Ensure you are fully prepared by the next hearing.
Speaking to the media following the hearing, Barrister Gohar mentioned that the intra-party election issue was also under consideration at the Lahore High Court (LHC). He stated that the ECP had requested details of the court case, which the PTI had duly provided.
Additionally, Gohar pointed out that the PTI had filed a request to restore access to its party data, which had been seized by the FIA.
In a separate proceeding, the ECP also reviewed the intra-party election case of the Balochistan National Party (Mengal). However, no party representative attended the hearing, prompting the ECP to adjourn the proceedings until April 29.
Meanwhile, speaking to journalists outside the ECP, PTI's founding member Akbar S. Babar took aim at political figures like PKMAP's Mahmood Khan Achakzai for positioning themselves as PTI leaders. "What credibility do they have to comment on PTI's affairs," he questioned, "when they can't even properly manage their own political parties?"
PTI founding member Akbar S. Babar criticized the party's newfound supporters, stating, "These are the same people who once called PTI the worst party in Pakistan—now they suddenly stand with them.
