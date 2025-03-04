ECP Adjourns PTI Intra-party Elections Case Until April 8
Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the PTI intra-party elections case, until April 8.
The case pertains to the legitimacy of PTI’s internal elections and their compliance with ECP regulations. A three-member bench, headed by Member Sindh Nisar Durrani, heard the case, with PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Akbar S. Babar, and others appearing before the commission.
During the hearing, an ECP member from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa raised questions about who is managing PTI’s internal affairs, noting that the media has repeatedly mentioned Salman Akram Raja, sparking concerns about his role in the party.
PTI’s intra-party elections have also faced criticism for alleged controversy and a lack of transparency, fueling debates over the party’s internal management.
Barrister Gohar stated that the party is currently managing its affairs under indoor management and emphasized that the issue would be resolved once the ECP provides the necessary certification.
In response, an ECP member urged PTI to vacate the stay order obtained from the high court, to which Barrister Gohar clarified that no stay order exists regarding the proceedings of this case.
An ECP member further remarked that the case is not a trial and that it is not feasible to reserve a decision while waiting for a judicial ruling. The member also pointed out that the documents submitted by PTI are incomplete, raising questions about the adequacy of the evidence provided.
Akbar S. Babar, a founding member of PTI, emphasized that the matter is of significant public importance. He urged the commission to announce its decision immediately, stressing the need for a timely resolution.
Speaking to the media after the hearing, Babar went further, calling PTI an illegal organization and demanding that its accounts be frozen. Akbar S. Babar questioned how a party that lacks internal democracy can bring democracy to the country.
