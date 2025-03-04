Open Menu

ECP Adjourns PTI Intra-party Elections Case Until April 8

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2025 | 04:20 PM

ECP adjourns PTI intra-party elections case until April 8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the PTI intra-party elections case, until April 8.

The case pertains to the legitimacy of PTI’s internal elections and their compliance with ECP regulations. A three-member bench, headed by Member Sindh Nisar Durrani, heard the case, with PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Akbar S. Babar, and others appearing before the commission.

During the hearing, an ECP member from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa raised questions about who is managing PTI’s internal affairs, noting that the media has repeatedly mentioned Salman Akram Raja, sparking concerns about his role in the party.

PTI’s intra-party elections have also faced criticism for alleged controversy and a lack of transparency, fueling debates over the party’s internal management.

Barrister Gohar stated that the party is currently managing its affairs under indoor management and emphasized that the issue would be resolved once the ECP provides the necessary certification.

In response, an ECP member urged PTI to vacate the stay order obtained from the high court, to which Barrister Gohar clarified that no stay order exists regarding the proceedings of this case.

An ECP member further remarked that the case is not a trial and that it is not feasible to reserve a decision while waiting for a judicial ruling. The member also pointed out that the documents submitted by PTI are incomplete, raising questions about the adequacy of the evidence provided.

Akbar S. Babar, a founding member of PTI, emphasized that the matter is of significant public importance. He urged the commission to announce its decision immediately, stressing the need for a timely resolution.

Speaking to the media after the hearing, Babar went further, calling PTI an illegal organization and demanding that its accounts be frozen. Akbar S. Babar questioned how a party that lacks internal democracy can bring democracy to the country.

Recent Stories

'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despit ..

'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despite govt tactics'

13 minutes ago
 Al Seer Marine adds 'Tabit', 'Rigel' MR tankers, b ..

Al Seer Marine adds 'Tabit', 'Rigel' MR tankers, bringing fleet to 16

16 minutes ago
 Gaddafi Stadium’s construction quality exposed a ..

Gaddafi Stadium’s construction quality exposed ahead of ICC CT 2025 second sem ..

28 minutes ago
 EDGE, MEXT collaborate to drive innovation, capabi ..

EDGE, MEXT collaborate to drive innovation, capability development

31 minutes ago
 Salman Ali Agha named T20I captain as Pakistan ann ..

Salman Ali Agha named T20I captain as Pakistan announces squad for New Zealand t ..

33 minutes ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Gha ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri as Under ..

45 minutes ago
China Eastern Airlines to launch direct flights be ..

China Eastern Airlines to launch direct flights between Shanghai, Abu Dhabi

46 minutes ago
 SAMANA Developers rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to m ..

SAMANA Developers rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to mark AED40 million contribution ..

46 minutes ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Dir ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Director-General of Federal Autho ..

1 hour ago
 Asia accounts for 62.7% of multinational companies ..

Asia accounts for 62.7% of multinational companies attracted by Dubai Internatio ..

1 hour ago
 Over 40 entities compete in Abu Dhabi Government G ..

Over 40 entities compete in Abu Dhabi Government Games Championship

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Industry launches inaugural 'Make it i ..

Ministry of Industry launches inaugural 'Make it in the Emirates Ramadan Market'

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan