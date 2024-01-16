ECP Adjourns The Contempt Case Hearing till Jan 24
Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) adjourned the hearing of a contempt case against the founder of PTI and former Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry until January 24.
A four-member panel of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) headed by ECP’s Sindh member conducted a hearing on a case involving insults to the ECP chief and others. The case originally included charges of using derogatory language against the ECP and its chief.
The hearing has been relocated to the ECP headquarters after multiple postponements and requests for adjournments, often held in Adiala Jail.
PTI counsel Shoaib Shaheen, during the hearing, stated that he had not received any notice about today's (Tuesday) hearing.
He mentioned learning about the proceedings on television in the morning. The member of the commission then questioned DD (Law) about whether notices had been sent to the parties.
The commission adjourned the subsequent hearing of the case until January 24.
