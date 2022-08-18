ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqualification of Imran Khan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The CEC has adjourned the hearing as the counsel of Imran Khan could not appear before the commission.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 18th, 2022) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday put off till August 22 further hearing on a reference seeking disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan over the Toshakhana gifts issue.

A 5-member commission led by the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja was hearing the matter.

Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha filed the reference and Advocate Khalid Ishaq appeared before the ECP as a counsel of the government.

Barrister Ali Zafar, the counsel of Imran Khan, could not appear before the ECP as he was busy.

The chief election commissioner said that in the eyes of the ECP, Imran Khan is still an MNA because the National Assembly Secretariat has not approved the resignation yet.

CEC Raja said that a member cannot be de-notified unless the NA speaker approves and sends the resignation to the ECP.

The CEC directed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawyer to provide the documents and adjourned the hearing till August 22.

Imran Khan had said earlier that whatever he bought from toshakhana was on record and if anyone had an evidence regarding corruption.

Khan said, “I thank God, that in three years (of rule), all they have got against me is this toshakhana gift scandal, which is already on record,”.

He said that he was well within his right to buy those gifts according to law and he in fact changed the rules and made it mandatory for officials to pay at least 50 percent of the value of the gift which was 25 percent in the past.

“My gifts, my choice,” the former prime minister responded to the criticism over the Toshakhana’s state gifts.