ECP Adjourns Tribunal Change Case Till Oct 9
Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2024 | 07:19 PM
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday adjourned the hearing of a case of changing the election tribunal to decide the polling matters of Islamabad's three constituencies till October 9
A three-member bench, headed by ECP Member Nisar Durrani, gave the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) a final chance to submit their arguments and evidence by October 9 or otherwise a decision would be announced.
A three-member bench, headed by ECP Member Nisar Durrani, gave the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) a final chance to submit their arguments and evidence by October 9 or otherwise a decision would be announced.
The ECP Member warned the counsel of PTI candidate Shoaib Shaheen that that the non-submission of reply would result in termination of their rights.
The counsel assured the ECP Member that they would submit the replies before the next hearing.
Counsel for winning candidates of PML-N Anjum Aqeel Khan, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, and Khurram Nawaz appeared before the bench. However, the lawyers of PTI candidates Ali Bukhari and Amir Mughal were absent.
Anjum Aqeel's counsel stated that the PTI candidate from NA 46 Amir Mughal was required to respond to their supplementary application, but he did not appear today.
Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry's counsel expressed concern that the opponents had not replied to their supplementary application.
