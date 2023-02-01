UrduPoint.com

ECP Advised To Consult Political Parties, LEAs Before Fixing Date For General Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2023 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has been advised by the Governor Khyber Pakthunkhwa on Wednesday to consult and take into confidence political parties and law enforcement agencies before fixing a date for the general elections in the province.

In a letter sent to the Chief Election Commissioner after the deadly suicide bombing in Peshawar, the Governor KP Haji Ghulam Ali has noted that in view of the alarming law and order situation in the province and the series of terrorist attacks during the past days, it would be advisable that before fixing a date for the general elections, the ECP should consult and take into confidence the relevant institutions and law enforcement agencies as well as political parties to ensure that conduct of general elections in a fair, free and peaceful manner in the province is possible.

Earlier, the ECP had asked the KP Governor to fix the date for the elections and suggested that polls can be held between April 15-17.

The Governor in his response, advised the ECP to take the law and order situation into account before announcing a date for the elections. The Governor hinted for delaying the polls in view of the worsening law and order situation in KP.

During an interaction with journalists, the Governor said that 400 tribal elders requested him that elections should be held after three to four months. "If a province demands to conduct census first or intelligence agencies advise to postpone elections then how would the elections be held," he questioned.

Referring to the terror attacks on police and rising terrorism in the province, he said that the law and order issue should be addressed first ahead of the provincial polls and the date for the election should be fixed after consensus.

