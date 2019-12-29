ECP advises citizens to verify their votes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed the citizens to visit the nearby display centers where they could register their votes, delete and made required changes in voter lists.

District Election Commissioner Rawalpindi II, Malik Saleem Akhter Khan informed APP that 284 centers in Rawapindi, 226 in Chakwal, 134 in Attock and 165 in district Jehlum have been established across the region to facilitate voters check their particulars and ensure their votes have been registered against their permanent or current addresses as mentioned at their computerized national identity cards (CNICs).

For registration of a vote or transferring an already registered one to other area, he said, the voter concerned may fill up Form-15 and submit it at the display centres for the purpose, he said.

"Every person can locate his/her center by sending CNIC through a message on 8300,"he added.