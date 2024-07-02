Open Menu

ECP Advises Political Parties To Submit Consolidated Statements Of Accounts

Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2024 | 06:22 PM

ECP advises Political Parties to submit consolidated statements of accounts

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has advised the heads of political parties to file or submit their ‘Consolidated Statement of Accounts’ on (Form-D) for financial year, 2023-24 (ended on June 30th) on or before August 29

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has advised the heads of political parties to file or submit their ‘Consolidated Statement of Accounts’ on (Form-D) for financial year, 2023-24 (ended on June 30th) on or before August 29.

The heads of political parties should submit their consolidated statement of accounts on (Form-D) in terms of section 210 of the Elections Act, 2017, said a press release on Tuesday.

It may be recalled that Section 210 of the Elections Act, 2017 provides that a political party would be liable to submit to the commission, within sixty days from the close of a financial year, a consolidated statement of its accounts audited by a Chartered Accountant on Form-D including annual income and expenses, sources of its funds, and assets and liabilities.

The Consolidated Statement of Accounts to be submitted to the Election Commission complete in all respect would include a report of a Chartered Accountant with regard to the audit of accounts of a political party and a certificate signed by an office-bearer authorized by the party Head stating that no funds were received by the party from any source prohibited under the Elections Act, 2017.

The statement of accounts contains an accurate picture of the financial position of the party.

The statement of accounts is to be submitted on Form-D as provided in the Elections Act, 2017. The printed forms were available, free of cost, in the Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad and in the offices of the Provincial Election Commissioners, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and also available on ECP’s Website.

Moreover, the political parties’ leaders would also provide attested copy of Membership/Certificate issued by ICAP in respect of Auditor engaged with the Form-D along with last valid renewal certificate.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan May June August 2017 All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Turkish president receives Saudi defense minister ..

Turkish president receives Saudi defense minister in Ankara

38 minutes ago
 PMD, RIMES hold Climate Application Forum

PMD, RIMES hold Climate Application Forum

37 minutes ago
 Work on Hindu, Christian Marriage Acts to be compl ..

Work on Hindu, Christian Marriage Acts to be completed soon: Ramesh Singh Arora

37 minutes ago
 "Moments We Shared" continues to lead Chinese main ..

"Moments We Shared" continues to lead Chinese mainland daily box office

38 minutes ago
 President Zardari, Bilour discuss national issues

President Zardari, Bilour discuss national issues

38 minutes ago
 Step afoot to address block identity cards issues ..

Step afoot to address block identity cards issues in Jhal Magsi: DC

36 minutes ago
China's logistics sector continues expansion in Ju ..

China's logistics sector continues expansion in June

36 minutes ago
 Hydrovolt to open battery recycling facility in Fr ..

Hydrovolt to open battery recycling facility in France

36 minutes ago
 200 candidates quit French runoff, aiming to block ..

200 candidates quit French runoff, aiming to block far right: AFP tally

36 minutes ago
 Hurricane Beryl pummels Caribbean, strengthens to ..

Hurricane Beryl pummels Caribbean, strengthens to Category 5

40 minutes ago
 PM meets Tajik president; highlights Pakistan's in ..

PM meets Tajik president; highlights Pakistan's investment potential in multiple ..

40 minutes ago
 Minister reviews monsoon preparations

Minister reviews monsoon preparations

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan