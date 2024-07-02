ECP Advises Political Parties To Submit Consolidated Statements Of Accounts
Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2024 | 06:22 PM
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has advised the heads of political parties to file or submit their ‘Consolidated Statement of Accounts’ on (Form-D) for financial year, 2023-24 (ended on June 30th) on or before August 29
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has advised the heads of political parties to file or submit their ‘Consolidated Statement of Accounts’ on (Form-D) for financial year, 2023-24 (ended on June 30th) on or before August 29.
The heads of political parties should submit their consolidated statement of accounts on (Form-D) in terms of section 210 of the Elections Act, 2017, said a press release on Tuesday.
It may be recalled that Section 210 of the Elections Act, 2017 provides that a political party would be liable to submit to the commission, within sixty days from the close of a financial year, a consolidated statement of its accounts audited by a Chartered Accountant on Form-D including annual income and expenses, sources of its funds, and assets and liabilities.
The Consolidated Statement of Accounts to be submitted to the Election Commission complete in all respect would include a report of a Chartered Accountant with regard to the audit of accounts of a political party and a certificate signed by an office-bearer authorized by the party Head stating that no funds were received by the party from any source prohibited under the Elections Act, 2017.
The statement of accounts contains an accurate picture of the financial position of the party.
The statement of accounts is to be submitted on Form-D as provided in the Elections Act, 2017. The printed forms were available, free of cost, in the Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad and in the offices of the Provincial Election Commissioners, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and also available on ECP’s Website.
Moreover, the political parties’ leaders would also provide attested copy of Membership/Certificate issued by ICAP in respect of Auditor engaged with the Form-D along with last valid renewal certificate.
Recent Stories
Turkish president receives Saudi defense minister in Ankara
PMD, RIMES hold Climate Application Forum
Work on Hindu, Christian Marriage Acts to be completed soon: Ramesh Singh Arora
"Moments We Shared" continues to lead Chinese mainland daily box office
President Zardari, Bilour discuss national issues
Step afoot to address block identity cards issues in Jhal Magsi: DC
China's logistics sector continues expansion in June
Hydrovolt to open battery recycling facility in France
200 candidates quit French runoff, aiming to block far right: AFP tally
Hurricane Beryl pummels Caribbean, strengthens to Category 5
PM meets Tajik president; highlights Pakistan's investment potential in multiple ..
Minister reviews monsoon preparations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PMD, RIMES hold Climate Application Forum37 minutes ago
-
Work on Hindu, Christian Marriage Acts to be completed soon: Ramesh Singh Arora37 minutes ago
-
President Zardari, Bilour discuss national issues38 minutes ago
-
Step afoot to address block identity cards issues in Jhal Magsi: DC36 minutes ago
-
PM meets Tajik president; highlights Pakistan's investment potential in multiple sectors40 minutes ago
-
Minister reviews monsoon preparations37 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Alam Channa observed40 minutes ago
-
Senior minister announces commencement of second phase of anti-smog campaign40 minutes ago
-
DC calls for strict security measures for Muharram in ICT1 hour ago
-
CPWB rescued 87 child beggars in June1 hour ago
-
In-charge Ombudsman Sukkur holds open court1 hour ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari summons Senate to meet on July 41 hour ago