ECP advises political parties to submit lists of candidates to RO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) advised political parties in Sindh to submit the priority lists of their candidates against reserved seats to their relevant Returning Officers.

To facilitate the public and political parties, the ECP has extended the timing of submission of nomination papers against reserved seats of all the union councils of Sindh Province till 12 am, said a news release issued here on Wednesday.