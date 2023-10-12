Open Menu

ECP Advises Voters To Enroll, Correct Electoral Lists For Accuracy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2023 | 05:40 PM

ECP advises voters to enroll, correct electoral lists for accuracy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has advised people to enroll, rectify errors in the electoral lists, aligning them with their Computerised National Identity Cards (CNIC) data by October 25, 2023.

According to the spokesperson, the Election Commission invoked the Elections Act, 2017 to freeze the voter lists on July 20, 2023. In order to simplify the process for the public, the lists were then unfrozen from September 28 to October 25, 2023, allowing all eligible individuals to either register, withdraw, or rectify their information.

