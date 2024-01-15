Open Menu

ECP Affirms Robust Preparations For 2024 General Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2024 | 07:12 PM

Election Commission, Spokesperson Syed Nadeem Haider on Monday affirmed the ECP's preparations for the upcoming general elections 2024

Talking to Pakistan Television news, he said that preparation for the elections of national and provincial assemblies across the country were completed.

He said election symbols had been alloted and Election officials, including returning officers were fulfilling their responsibilities and added that the next phase was the commencement of the ballot paper printing.

Haider said that Election Commission Secretariat and Monitoring cells have been established at the provincial level to ensure transparency in the election process. Monitoring teams have been working to ensure compliance with the code of conduct in every constituency.

He urged the citizens to cast their votes on February 8 to strengthen the democratic process.

