ECP Affirms Robust Preparations For 2024 General Elections
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2024 | 07:12 PM
Election Commission, Spokesperson Syed Nadeem Haider on Monday affirmed the ECP's preparations for the upcoming general elections 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Election Commission, Spokesperson Syed Nadeem Haider on Monday affirmed the ECP's preparations for the upcoming general elections 2024.
Talking to Pakistan Television news, he said that preparation for the elections of national and provincial assemblies across the country were completed.
He said election symbols had been alloted and Election officials, including returning officers were fulfilling their responsibilities and added that the next phase was the commencement of the ballot paper printing.
Haider said that Election Commission Secretariat and Monitoring cells have been established at the provincial level to ensure transparency in the election process. Monitoring teams have been working to ensure compliance with the code of conduct in every constituency.
He urged the citizens to cast their votes on February 8 to strengthen the democratic process.
Recent Stories
Indian songbird fights return after cruelty ban overturned
UAJK hosts Handball tournament under under PM talent hunt program
Bilawal to address public meeting at Liaquat bagh
Electric lines, poles being removed for early completion of projects: FESCO Chie ..
Osaka crashes out as Medvedev, Gauff power on at Australian Open
SC disposes of PTI's case regarding elections' campaign
Al-Shifa Trust organizes 500 camps in remote areas to combat eye ailments
Woman killed as vehicle turns turtle
Education Ministry focuses on development of smart classrooms: Madad Ali Sindhi
Sindh Culture department to hold Khuda Abad (Saani) Heritage Conference on 20 Ja ..
Huge opportunities of investment available in AJK: Barrister Sultan
University of Karachi welcomes new Batch 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal to address public meeting at Liaquat bagh8 minutes ago
-
Electric lines, poles being removed for early completion of projects: FESCO Chief8 minutes ago
-
SC disposes of PTI's case regarding elections' campaign8 minutes ago
-
Woman killed as vehicle turns turtle8 minutes ago
-
Education Ministry focuses on development of smart classrooms: Madad Ali Sindhi8 minutes ago
-
Sindh Culture department to hold Khuda Abad (Saani) Heritage Conference on 20 January11 minutes ago
-
University of Karachi welcomes new Batch 202412 minutes ago
-
Police raid gambling den, apprehend 10 suspects12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan needs extensive information outflow, data governance to revolutionize agrifood system: Expe ..7 minutes ago
-
AJK Launches Massive Drive Against Illegal Wood Cutting and Smuggling7 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary visits PEHEL - 911 helpline center7 minutes ago
-
Islamabad police arrest suspects in cleric assassination case40 minutes ago