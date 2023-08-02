(@Abdulla99267510)

This is not the first time his indictment was delayed, as previously it got delayed several times.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 2nd, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) once again deferred the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a contempt case as he failed to appear before them.

The case against Khan, along with two other former top party leaders Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry, started in August of the previous year.

They were accused of using inappropriate language against the commission and the chief election commissioner during media interactions on various occasions.

During today's hearing, Khan's counsel, Shoaib Shaheen, requested his client's exemption from appearance, citing medical reasons.

The bench inquired about Khan's attendance in the next hearing, and Shaheen mentioned that he would "try."

The counsel further requested to schedule the hearing in September, but the commission members expressed their unavailability during that time. Instead, they decided to set a date in August.

The PTI chief's lawyer explained that Khan needed to visit the hospital for medical checkups due to appearances in several other courts.

After considering the arguments, the bench adjourned the hearing and scheduled his indictment for August 22, emphasizing the necessity of Khan's presence during the process.