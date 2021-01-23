UrduPoint.com
ECP Again Shares Its Stance On Open Hearing Of Foreign Funding Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 03:31 PM

ECP again shares its stance on open hearing of foreign funding case

The country’s spokesperson says the country’s supreme electrocal body will hold open hearing in the foreign funding case after the report of its scrutiny committee.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2021) Election Commission of Pakistan on Saturday clarified its position regarding hearing of foreign funding case.

The spokesperson of the country’s electoral body said that open hearing would be held after the report of the scrutiny committee.

He said that holding open hearing at this stage was difficult as it was like the JIT. However, he said, when the hearing would conducted it would be conducted open so everyone could know the reality.

He stated that the scrutiny committee was meeting in the presence of the parties’ representatives.

The Spokesperson also asked the people not make unnecessary comments and analysis about the case without any evidence.

The ECP shared its stance after the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement regarding open hearing of the matter.

“The hearing should be live and open for everyone,” he added.

Imran Khan said: “ It should be aired live on tv so that everything is known to the general public,”.

